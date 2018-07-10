(Bloomberg) -- Martin Sorrell’s new venture acquired Dutch digital agency MediaMonks Multimedia Holding BV in the first deal since his abrupt departure from the helm of WPP Plc.

Sorrell’s S4 Capital Ltd. is paying the owners of Amsterdam-based MediaMonks in shares of his investment company as well as cash, according to a statement Tuesday. Other terms weren’t provided.

The purchase allows Sorrell to start rebuilding his reputation after he was ousted from the world’s biggest advertising group in April. It’s also the first clash with WPP, the company he founded more than three decades ago, which had also bid for MediaMonks.

MediaMonks, with revenue of about 110 million euros ($129 million), employs more than 750 people and counts Adidas AG, Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Johnson & Johnson among clients, according to the statement.

Bloomberg had previously reported that a purchase by Sorrell’s company of MediaMonks could come as soon as Tuesday. Sorrell had outbid WPP and rival suitors for the acquisition, at a price of about 300 million euros, Bloomberg reported.

