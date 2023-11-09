(Bloomberg) -- A plunge in the shares of S4 Capital Plc is proving costly for British advertising mogul Martin Sorrell.

A profit warning from S4 on Thursday extended a year-to-date stock decline to 70%. With a holding of 51.5 million shares, the 78-year-old’s stake has lost about £68 million ($84 million) of its value in 2023. Sorrell declined to comment, his spokesperson said.

S4 shares were down 14% as of 2:56 p.m. in London after the latest in a string of downbeat forecasts from the digital ad group, valuing Sorrell’s stake at about £29 million.

Chairman Sorrell invested £40 million in S4 as part of a 2018 reverse takeover deal. Sorrell opened S4 Capital soon after resigning from WPP Plc, the business he founded and built into the largest advertising company. He’s grown S4 through serial acquisitions, focusing on what he calls the “new age, new era” of digital marketing.

