{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Mar 3, 2023

    Martinrea reports $46.2M Q4 profit, sales up more than 20%

    The Canadian Press

    We are very focused on free cash flow, expecting $150-$200M: Martinrea CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Martinrea International Inc. reported a profit of $46.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of nearly $9.7 million a year ago as its revenue rose more than 20 per cent.

    Martinrea chief executive Pat D'Eramo says the company expects 2023 to be a strong year with better production volumes, margins and free cash flow compared with 2022.

    The auto parts company says the profit amounted to 58 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 12 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2021.

    Sales in the quarter totalled $1.29 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year earlier.

    The improvement in sales came as the company's North American segment gained 27.5 per cent compared with a year ago and its European sales in the quarter rose 14.4 per cent compared with a year earlier.

    Sales for the rest of the world in the quarter edged up 0.9 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.