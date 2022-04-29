(Bloomberg) -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the nation’s biggest carmaker, reported better-than-expected quarterly income as higher vehicle prices countered rising input costs.

Net income jumped 57% to 18.4 billion rupees ($240.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, versus 11.7 billion rupees a year earlier, the unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. said in a statement Friday. The average estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg was for a profit of 14.8 billion rupees.

Revenue of 267.4 billion rupees also narrowly beat the 266.6 billion rupees forecast. Total costs rose 9.7% to 250.2 billion rupees.

