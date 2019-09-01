(Bloomberg) -- Car sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the nation’s biggest car maker, dropped 33% to 106,413 units, the company said in a press statement Sunday.

Deliveries of its small cars fell about 72% to 10,123, while exports declined 10.8% to 9,352.

Car sales dropped 34% in July, the biggest decline in sales in almost seven years, as a slowdown in consumer spending, the largest driver of growth in the $2.7 trillion economy, became more pervasive.

