Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Stays Atop Box Office With $27.5 Million
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “Eternals,” the newest superhero film from Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel franchise, held on to the top spot in the North American box office, fending off newcomer “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
- “Eternals” generated $27.5 million in ticket sales in its second North American weekend, Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. Boxoffice Pro had projected the film would pull in $26.2 million.
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” from ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount, made $16.4 million in its debut, compared with a forecast of $12.5 million. Its estimated total sales is $22 million since its release on Wednesday. The movie appeared simultaneously on the company’s Paramount+ streaming service.
- “Eternals,” which earned the worst reviews ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, could have a limited run atop the North American box office. It will be challenged next week by Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which has a higher score with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
- With “Top Gun: Maverick” being pushed to 2022, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is among only a handful of Paramount films to get a theatrical release this year. About half of critics recommended the live-action movie, which is based on the popular children’s book series. The cast includes David Alan Grier, Tony Hale and Horatio Sanz.
- “Belfast,” from Comcast Corp.’s Focus Features, also opened in a wide release in the U.S. this weekend. Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the film about a boy’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s. The cast includes Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench. About 87% of critics recommended the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
