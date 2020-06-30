(Bloomberg) -- The tell-all book about the Trump family by the president’s niece has been temporarily blocked by a New York judge until at least July 10 after a lawsuit claimed it violated a 20-year-old secrecy agreement.

Justice Hal Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Tuesday issued the temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster. Mary Trump was ordered to explain by July 10 why the judge shouldn’t issue an injunction against the book sought by the president’s brother, Robert Trump, who filed the lawsuit.

