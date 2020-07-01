(Bloomberg) -- The publisher of a memoir about President Donald Trump’s family got a temporary restraining order against the book lifted by an appeals court that said the company doesn’t appear to be bound by a confidentiality agreement signed by the book’s author, Mary Trump, nearly 20 years ago.

The decision issued Wednesday by a New York state appeals court is a major preliminary victory for the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster. But the restraining order against the author herself, the president’s niece, was kept in place. Both Simon & Schuster and Mary Trump were sued by the president’s brother, Robert Trump, over claims the book violated a secrecy deal that was party of legal settlement over a will.

“While Ms. Trump unquestionably possesses the same First Amendment expressive rights belonging to all Americans, she also possesses the right to enter into contracts, including the right to contract away her First Amendment rights,” the appeals court said. “Unlike Ms. Trump, Simon & Schuster has not agreed to surrender or relinquish any of its First Amendment rights.”

