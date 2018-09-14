(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump may soon have Maryland and District of Columbia lawyers pouring over his business records as they press forward with their claim the president is using his high office to enrich himself in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Attorneys general from the capital and its neighboring state on Friday submitted to a Maryland federal court judge a list of things they’d like to know about Trump’s businesses as they set out to establish the facts underlying a lawsuit they filed last year.

Justice Department lawyers maintain the Maryland/DC lawsuit is improper and they want the judge to hold off on any discovery until they find out whether they can appeal his denials of their motions to dismiss the case.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and his Washington counterpart, Karl Racine, want to know how much money Trump’s hotel in D.C. and a restaurant in the hotel get from foreign and domestic governments and about efforts made to attract their business. The two elected Democrats are also looking for information about how that money flows to the trust established for the president’s benefit.

