There are nine days until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Maryland Plans to Send National Guard for Inauguration

Maryland expects to add “several hundred more” troops to its National Guard force helping to protect U.S. Capitol in neighboring Washington, D.C., Governor Larry Hogan says. The state already has sent 500 Guard members to Washington, the Republican governor added.

Hogan, who was stymied in efforts to send troops to help during last week’s attack on the Capitol, said he will be speaking with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the FBI.

Without giving specifics, Hogan said the state government is taking additional security measures at the state house complex in Annapolis.

Officials are dealing with “tons of security issues” in state and in U.S. capital, he said at a briefing. -- Todd Shields

