(Bloomberg) -- Maryland added to the restrictions on transportation into and out of the capital heading into the Jan. 20 inauguration by announcing it would suspend commuter rail service Sunday. Trains will start to run again on Thursday.

There are four days until Biden’s swearing in.

Commuter Lines to DC Suspend Service (9:40 a.m.)

The Maryland Department of Transportation is suspending its MARC commuter train service ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration amid threats of unrest.

All service on the Penn, Camden and Brunswick lines will not run, starting Sunday and lasting through the Jan. 20 events. Trains will be back in service on Thursday.

To ramp up security efforts, Washington’s MetroRail and MetroBus have adjusted their hours and closed several downtown D.C. subway stations. Many roads in downtown D.C. have also been closed, from K Street NW to the National Mall, and spanning as far as the U.S. Capitol in some areas.

Four bridges connecting Virginia to the District will be closed to traffic: Roosevelt Bridge, I-395 Bridge and the 14th St Bridge will all close Tuesday; the Arlington Memorial Bridge is already closed. All will remain so through Thursday. -- Emma Kinery

