(Bloomberg) -- The global chip crunch that’s disrupted auto production for months just hit another manufacturer: Italian luxury-car maker Maserati SpA.

The Stellantis NV-owned brand on Monday delayed the premiere of its Grecale sports-utility vehicle to next spring from Nov. 16, citing supply-chain issues.

“In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand,” Maserati said in a statement.

The model -- named after a type of wind -- is due to be produced in Cassino, Italy.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.