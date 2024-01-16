(Bloomberg) -- Masimo Corp., the medical technology company that could get Apple Inc. to drop an oxygen-monitoring feature from its watches in a patent dispute, named former Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek to its board.

Chapek, 64, was ousted from Disney in November 2022 to make way for the return of his predecessor Bob Iger. He spent three decades at the entertainment giant rising through roles overseeing home video, consumer products and parks. Chapek has largely stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the Burbank, California-based company.

Masimo, which is based in Irvine, California, manufactures medical sensors, and owns in-home audio equipment brands such as Bowers & Wilkins. Among its new products is a wearable device that measures blood-oxygen levels in babies.

The International Trade Commission announced a sales and import ban on some of Apple’s smartwatches in October after Masimo claimed the devices use its intellectual property.

Apple to Pull Blood-Oxygen Tool to Avoid Ban If Appeal Fails

“As we execute our hospital to home strategy, we expect to benefit greatly from Bob’s role on our board,” Joe Kiani, Masimo’s chairman, said in a statement Tuesday.

