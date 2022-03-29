(Bloomberg) -- Almost two dozen U.S. states are suing to overturn the federal mask mandate on public transportation, accusing the Biden administration of ignoring “loss after loss” in court and having “outright disdain” for the limits of its power amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida, claims that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra lack the authority to force passengers on airplanes, trains and ships to wear face masks.

“Even lockdown states like California have announced the end of their mask mandates,” the mostly Republican-led states, including Florida, Alabama and Louisiana, said in their complaint. “Still, the CDC unabashedly leaves its mandate intact.” They said the administration has displayed “a remarkable level of intransigence.”

The CDC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The filing comes as states across the U.S. ease restrictions following a dramatic drop in case numbers from a January peak caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Almost 1 million Americans have died of Covid in the past two years, and hundreds more continue to die every day.

The states argue that President Joe Biden’s administration is out of step with reality and has repeatedly sought to extend the government’s pandemic policies after court losses. They cite the CDC’s renewal of the eviction moratorium “after five justices of the Supreme Court signaled it was unlawful,” and accuse the government of applying its cruise industry restrictions beyond Florida even after a court “preliminarily enjoined them within Florida.”

The case is Florida et al. v. Walensky et al., 22-cv-00718, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida (Tampa).

