Mask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal Judge

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Florida overturned a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask mandate on public transportation.

The mandate “exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a ruling Monday in Tampa, Florida.

