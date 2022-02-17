(Bloomberg) -- All members of Congress will be allowed to attend President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, but they must follow Covid-19 health guidelines, including masking, or risk being tossed from the event and fined.

A memo Thursday by House Sergeant at Arms William Walker lays out the rules for the March 1 address to a joint session of Congress, including limiting lawmakers to one non-transferable ticket and requiring they attest to negative Covid-19 results.

Walker’s memo states that attendees must adhere to social distancing guidelines and lawmakers -- who cannot bring guests -- will be spread out through the chamber, including the viewing balcony typically reserved for journalists and guests. Attendees also must use waterless hand cleanser; avoid physical contact with other individuals; and continuously wear an issued, FDA-authorized, KN95 or N95 mask that completely covers the nose and mouth.

“Please note that failure to follow guidelines or removal of the mask in the House chamber will result in the attendees removal from the event and/or fines,” writes Walker.

Mask use in Congress has largely divided along partisan lines. Some House Republicans already have racked up fines for defying a mask mandate in place on the House floor.

Security within and around the Capitol will be tight, restricted to members of Congress, media, staffers with offices in the Capitol, and others issued credentials by security officials

All streets around the Capitol will be closed, according to the memo.

There were only about 200 people, fully masked, allowed inside the House chamber when Biden delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress in April 2021. The security and health precautions outlined Thursday by Walker reflects a loosening of some of those restrictions.

Still, what Walker described is a far cry from a typical scene for a State of the Union address.

The House chamber has enough seats on its floor and in galleries to accommodate about 1,100 people, and its capacity can be further expanded with temporary seats and standing room. Typically, about every seat would be filled for a presidential address to a joint session, including all 535 members of Congress and their guests, as well as cabinet members and Supreme Court justices.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.