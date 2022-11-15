(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping is getting more comfortable without a mask on.

Xi has signaled a new tolerance for living with the virus on his most high-profile foreign trip since the pandemic began, attending more events without a mask and shaking hands with leaders including US President Joe Biden. It was a stark contrast from his first post-Covid foray abroad to Central Asia just two months ago, where he minimized mask-less activities and avoided handshakes and big gatherings.

Xi on Tuesday morning avoided wearing a mask when entering the assembly hall at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, and appeared at ease as he spoke with leaders. Later in the evening, he and his wife attended a gala dinner maskless and were seen on camera mingling at close range with other attendees. He’s also held face-to-face summits with more than half a dozen other leaders.

Xi’s behavior at the G-20 meetings comes as his government reviews a Covid Zero

policy that has battered China’s economy and left large swaths of the nation under the constant threat of lockdown. Last week, the Chinese government announced a sweeping set of changes easing quarantine and testing requirements, sending stocks, commodities and the yuan surging.

The risk of catching Covid at the summit became apparent after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced he had tested positive for the virus after hosting leaders last weekend in Phnom Penh. Hun Sen had met with Biden just days before the US leader met with Xi.

China has seen another wave of Covid sweep the nation over the past two weeks, bringing infections to close to 20,000 on Tuesday, the highest since late April. China’s state media has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to Covid Zero, while refining the approach.

Chinese state television Tuesday showed a maskless Xi shaking hands with different state leaders and a brief moment of him chatting with delegates as he arrived at the opening session, but skipped footage of the Chinese president mingling maskless in a blue batik during the welcome reception.

The front page of the People’s Daily newspaper Wednesday showed a maskless Xi addressing the summit, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi was seated behind wearing a mask with an insignia of the Chinese flag. The front page also carried a photo of Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan showing up to the welcoming reception with Jokowi and his wife, all maskless.

Others in Xi’s entourage have been required to adhere to strict Covid protocols. Some advance staff and members of state-run media were required to stay in their hotel rooms in Bali for days prior to Xi’s arrival, according to people familiar with the situation.

