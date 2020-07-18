(Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s second-biggest city will have to wear mandatory face masks as parts of the nation struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

From Thursday, people in Melbourne and Mitchell shire will face fines of A$200 ($140) for not wearing a mask, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Sunday. The state recorded 363 new cases, a jump from 217 on Saturday. Neighboring New South Wales state had 18 new cases.

The risks from the latest jump in cases has seen the next planned sitting of Australia’s parliament set to be canceled. The nation’s two most-densely populated states are the greatest immediate concern among lawmakers and health officials.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.