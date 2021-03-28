(Bloomberg) -- Masmovil Ibercom SA, the Spanish telecommunications company, has offered 2.1 billion Euros in a takeover bid for rival Euskaltel SA, according to a filing.

Masmovil is offering 11.17 euros per share in cash and said it already has financing in place, including bank debt, according to the filing.

A tie-up between the two firms would unite the two biggest challengers in the country and put added pressure on the local units of Orange SA and Vodafone Group Plc, the second and third largest operators, both of which have been struggling in the low-end market. Telefonica SA, the country’s largest operator, is more focused on the high-end market.

Masmovil was acquired last year by three buy-out firms KKR, Cinven and Providence and subsequently delisted, sparking speculation that it would seek to take part in consolidation in Spain’s highly competitive telecommunications market.

Euskaltel, for its part, has been seeking to expand in recent months out of its main market, in northern Spain.

