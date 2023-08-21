(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc footballer Mason Greenwood will not return to play for the club after it concluded an internal investigation, less than a week after a leaked plan to reintegrate him into the club sparked controversy.

Greenwood, 21, hasn’t played for the club since January 2022. Since then the police launched a probe into the footballer, arrested him and released him on bail. In October 2022, three charges against him were made public by the police, including attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The club launched an internal probe after charges against the footballer were dropped in February this year. In a statement on Monday, the club said their investigation concluded that Greenwood “did not commit the offenses in respect of which he was originally charged” but have mutually agreed with the player that he recommence his career away from the club.

Read more: Manchester United CEO to Make Decision on Mason Greenwood Return

The club, owned by the US-based Glazer family since 2005, had been consulting with supporters’ groups, sponsors and the women’s team as part of the process of deciding whether or not to reintegrate Greenwood, according to newspaper reports in recent weeks.

“I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.” said Greenwood in a coordinated statement with the club. “However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post,” he said, referring to posts on social media last year which led to his arrest.

The club’s Chief Executive Richard Arnold also explained the process behind the decision in a letter to fans published alongside the statement, noting that part of his job is “to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.” He added: “The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.” Arnold said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.