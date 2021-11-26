(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main opposition party asked the environment minister what her department has done to assess the number of baboons being killed in the eastern province of Mpumalanga after mass graves for the primates were found in pine tree plantations in 2017.

“What management systems have been put in place by the government to reduce conflict between baboons and humans?” a member of parliament for the Democratic Alliance asked Minister Barbara Creecy.

Creecy deferred the question to provincial authorities in a statement released on Friday.

