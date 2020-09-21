(Bloomberg) --

Botswana, the country with the world’s biggest population of elephants, said the sudden deaths of at least 330 of the animals is due to a neurotoxin produced by cyanobacteria in waterholes.

The finding brings to an end months of speculation about the cause ranging from anthrax to poisoning.

“We have a number of hypotheses we are working on,” said Mmadi Reuben, veterinary officer in the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, at a press conference. “Elephants are the only animals drinking below the surface of the water and sucking the silt, which is where these toxins reside.”

The emergence of the toxins could be due to a severe drought last year followed by good rains this season, said Cyril Taolo, deputy director of the department.

