(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts officials Tuesday loosened their recommendation on masks indoors, saying they’re necessary only for those who are at high risk of being infected with Covid-19.

People should continue to protect themselves if they have a weakened immune system, underlying medical conditions or are unvaccinated, according to an updated advisory by the state Department of Public Health. Masks are still required on public transit and in health care facilities. Previously, the state had asked all residents to wear a mask indoors no matter their vaccination status.

The recommendation came as the number of new Covid cases eased. In Massachusetts, the seven-day moving average of daily infections dropped to 1,755 on Monday, compared with nearly 25,000 during the peak of the omicron surge in early January, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Across the nation, the seven-day moving average dropped to almost 120,000 on Monday, compared with more than 800,000 during the peak last month.

Other states are also adjusting mask policies for businesses and schools as omicron retreats. New York ended its vaccine-or-mask requirement for businesses last week, while New Jersey, Delaware and California have also announced plans to retire various mandates in February or March.

