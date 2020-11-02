(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced new restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state Monday afternoon.

The new measures include a revised stay-at-home advisory that orders people to remain at their residences between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and many businesses to close at 9:30 p.m. Face coverings will now be required in all public places, even if social distancing can be maintained, and indoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 10 people and must disperse by 9:30 p.m.

The new restrictions go into effect Friday, November 6 at 12:01 a.m.

The 9:30 p.m. restriction for businesses means that restaurants will have to stop in-person dining then, but can continue takeout and delivery for food and non-alcoholic drinks. Many businesses have to close completely to the public between then and 5 a.m., including fitness centers, theaters and “close-contact personal services,” like hair and nail salons.

According to Johns Hopkins data as of 3:50 p.m. Monday afternoon, the state had seen 159,707 confirmed cases and over 10,000 deaths.

