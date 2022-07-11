(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts can proceed with universal mail-in and early voting in primary elections this September, the state’s highest court ruled Monday in a defeat for Republicans.

Top state Republican officials had asked for a temporary restraining order against allowing the secretary of state to send out applications for ballots to all registered voters by July 23, as specified by a new voting law that took effect last month. They argued that the law violated the state constitution’s provisions for absentee voting.

The Supreme Judicial Court rejected the request for the restraining order, saying it ruled immediately because time was short, but that it would explain its reasoning “in due course.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.