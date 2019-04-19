20h ago
Massachusetts Man Who Mailed White Powder to Trump Jr. Sentenced
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A 25-year-old man was sentenced to five years of probation in connection with mailing threatening letters containing suspicious white powder to high-profile individuals, law enforcement officials and others, according to an emailed Dept. of Justice statement.
- Daniel Frisiello to serve one year in home detention with location monitoring
- Frisiello pleaded guilty in October to 13 counts of mailing a threat to injure the person of another and six counts of false information and hoaxes
- NOTE: March 2018, Massachusetts Man Arrested for Mailing White Powder to Trump Jr.
To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Lichtenberg in New York at nlichtenberg@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chakradhar Adusumilli at cadusumilli@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.