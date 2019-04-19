(Bloomberg) -- A 25-year-old man was sentenced to five years of probation in connection with mailing threatening letters containing suspicious white powder to high-profile individuals, law enforcement officials and others, according to an emailed Dept. of Justice statement.

Daniel Frisiello to serve one year in home detention with location monitoring

Frisiello pleaded guilty in October to 13 counts of mailing a threat to injure the person of another and six counts of false information and hoaxes

NOTE: March 2018, Massachusetts Man Arrested for Mailing White Powder to Trump Jr.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Lichtenberg in New York at nlichtenberg@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chakradhar Adusumilli at cadusumilli@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.