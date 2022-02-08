(Bloomberg) -- Half a million low-income earners in Massachusetts will receive a $500 check by the end of March, in a program aimed at frontline workers on the job since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Individuals will be eligible for the check if their income is at least $12,750 while their total earnings is below 300% of the federal poverty level. Those who received unemployment compensations in 2020 will not be included in the first round of payments.

“This program will support those workers who served our communities, especially early in the pandemic,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The checks are part of a $4 billion Covid relief program that Baker signed in December, which allocates $500 million of premium pay for low-income essential workers. The state said it will provide details on subsequent rounds of funds in the future.

