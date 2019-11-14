(Bloomberg) -- Ron Sim, founder of one of Asia’s largest massage chair makers, is in talks to partner with a unit of Temasek Holdings Ltd. and other firms to bid for one of Singapore’s new virtual banking licenses, according to people familiar with the matter.

V3 Group Ltd., Sim’s Singapore-based firm, is in talks to partner Temasek’s Heliconia Capital Management Pte. as well as stored-value card company EZ-Link Pte and property firm Far East Organisation Pte in the new consortium, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions remain private. The group plans to seek one of Singapore’s new retail digital banking licenses, they said.

The city-state has announced plans to award as many as five digital banking licenses to non-bank firms as it seeks to shake up its financial-services industry and create competition for traditional lenders. Thresholds are higher for the two retail licenses available -- they require S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in paid-up capital as well as local control.

A representative for V3 said the firm is committed to developing digital financial offerings for the underserved in Singapore and the region, but didn’t comment on its specific plans. EZ-Link declined to comment. Far East Organisation couldn’t immediately comment, and emails sent to Heliconia officials didn’t get an immediate reply.

V3, which owns massage-chair maker OSIM and tea brand TWG, recently created a financial technology unit. It announced Thursday it hired Gan Chee Yen, formerly the chief executive officer of Fullerton Financial Holdings, another Temasek unit, as a senior adviser for the fintech unit.

EZ-Link, founded by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority in 2002, supplies a contactless payment system for the nation’s public transport services.

