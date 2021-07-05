(Bloomberg) -- A towering pillar of fire in Azerbaijan’s energy-rich sector of the Caspian Sea late Sunday was caused by a mud volcano, according to the country’s Emergencies Ministry.

The eruption, which continued to smolder Monday, didn’t affect nearby oil and natural gas platforms, the ministry said in a statement.

BP Plc, which operates the country’s largest oil and natural gas projects of ACG and Shah Deniz, said its operations continue as normal and no damage was caused to its infrastructure. Azerbaijan’s state energy company Socar said there was no damage to its platforms in the area.

Mud volcanoes, which are frequently located near oil and gas deposits, are common both on land and offshore in Azerbaijan.

