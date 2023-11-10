(Bloomberg) -- Deep below one of the UK’s oldest national parks, a 350 ton boring machine chews into mudstone rock. Traveling about 2 meters a day, the giant mechanical mole is digging Europe’s deepest mine shaft. But its final target is still about one kilometer and three years away: a thick seam of polyhalite, a rare type of fertilizer, stretching out for miles under the North Sea.

At a total price tag of around $9 billion, the project on the east coast of England represents a massive bet for owner Anglo American Plc and its boss, Duncan Wanblad. And the challenges are just as big.

The first is the most pressing: a looming 300 meter (328 yards) deep band of hard sandstone rock that sits between the boring machine and the deposit it’s targeting. The harder rock will slow progress — maybe to less than half a meter a day — and could ultimately prove too much for the drill.

But the bigger questions hanging over the mine are more existential: How much of its product does the world really need? And — crucially — how much can Anglo sell it for?

Today, polyhalite remains a very niche product in the fertilizer world, with production of just 1 million tons a year from an aging mine nearby. Anglo plans to increase that 14 fold. To do that, the company will have to convince farmers across the globe that what it’s digging up is better for their crops than existing fertilizers.

Commercial farmers rely on a combination of three key nutrients — nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium — to boost crop yields.

Polyhalite is much lower in potassium than more traditional products, and instead contains more calcium, sulfur and magnesium, which Anglo argues offset the need for high potassium content.

However, rival producers and some of Anglo’s investors are skeptical about whether the company can build a big enough market for the fertilizer, in an industry that isn’t used to change.

“We hear a lot of comments from the competition saying we can’t sell our product,” said Anglo’s Tom McCulley, who is in charge of building the project. “When we talk to farmers, they want to do more with less. Our product will play a meaningful role in that.”

The mine is currently planned to start operating in 2027, hitting 5 million tons a year by 2030, and eventually reaching 13 million tons a year.

The stakes are high. The UK project will be Anglo’s single biggest investment since building a giant iron ore mine that almost bankrupted it. If successful, the mine will represent a new bulk-commodities business that could last for generations and comes without the environmental baggage of its current coal and iron ore operations.

Like larger rival BHP Group, which is building a giant potash mine in Canada, Anglo is betting on crop nutrients as a way to benefit from global population growth.

The success of the North Yorkshire mine will also be crucial for CEO Wanblad, who took the helm about a year and a half ago. Wanblad himself spearheaded the purchase of project — rescuing it from collapse when its previous builder Sirius Minerals Plc ran out of cash — when he was head of strategy at Anglo.

The CEO has had a tough start to his tenure — he stepped into the role with most commodity prices at a record and with Anglo seemingly riding high. Since then, prices have slid consistently, while the company’s operations have been hampered by issues from extreme weather to a breakdown in crucial infrastructure in South Africa. Wanblad has also embarked on a bruising cost-cutting drive that has seen a raft of job cuts across the business.

Anglo will also be selling into a global fertilizer market that has become increasingly volatile. Last year, trade constraints along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a huge price rally that eventually prompted farmers around the world to slash fertilizer use, forcing a major correction.

The company’s managers are adamant that they are going to produce a premium product that can improve yields from farmers’ fields and improve soil health. They’ve commissioned 1,800 trials and already have supply and distribution agreements with some of the world’s biggest agri-business companies, including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. in the US.

But the biggest unknown comes down to pricing. The small volumes of polyhalite produced currently sell for about $170 a ton, and Anglo executives say they’d expect to achieve $190. However, the ultimate goal would be a complete “repricing” of the product if marketers and customers can be convinced of its benefits.

According to analysts at RBC Capital Markets, the business is probably today worth about $1.1 billion at current polyhalite prices. But plug in $350 a ton and the estimated value surges to $12.7 billion.

“The biggest risk is adoption rates of polyhalite by farmers,” said Berenberg analyst Richard Hatch. “It is almost impossible to have a convincing view of price in a 1 million ton market when Anglo is about to deploy 5 million tons into it.”

