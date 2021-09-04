(Bloomberg) -- California firefighters continued to make headway against the wildfire near South Lake Tahoe, and some residents who evacuated earlier have been allowed to move back overnight.

The Caldor Fire was 37% contained as of Saturday morning, helped by favorable weather conditions, up from 32% on Friday night, according to an update by California officials. The fire, which first erupted Aug. 14 in the hills east of Sacramento, is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 27.

“On the west zone, a lot of residents got to go back last night,” Barbara Rebiskie, public information officer for the state’s firefighting efforts on the Caldor fire, said Saturday morning.

The wildfire hasn’t reached the iconic South Lake Tahoe resort destination, and firefighters are “working hard” to get residents back home, though an exact date hasn’t been determined, she added.

The city is the economic heart of the Lake Tahoe region, which attracts crowds year-round for its beaches, hiking trails, ski resorts and casinos. The area also became a popular landing place for remote workers from the San Francisco Bay Area during the Covid-19 pandemic, sending real estate prices soaring.

No Fatalities

At the southern tip of the sparkling freshwater lake, which straddles California and Nevada, South Lake Tahoe has about 22,000 residents who had been under mandatory evacuation orders since Monday as flames swept down a nearby mountain and wind gusts blew sparks onto bone-dry land.

The fire has burned more than 214,000 acres and destroyed nearly 900 structures as of Saturday morning. No fatalities have been reported. Authorities continue to warn about heavy smoke expected in the area in a subsequent report.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.