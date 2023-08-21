(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

America’s first major offshore wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean is now under construction 15 miles south of Nantucket, off the coast of Massachusetts. Once complete, the 800-megawatt project is expected to generate enough electricity to power 400,000 homes. But with inflation and rising interest rates stifling progress on some other wind projects, will the Biden administration reach its 2030 goal of generating 30 gigawatts of power from offshore turbines?

Bloomberg’s Will Wade went out to see the Massachusetts project, and he joins this episode to explain the promise–and the problems–of erecting wind power on such a large scale. And Nick Schulz, a commercial diver working on the project, describes what it's like to build a massive turbine installation in deep water.

Read more: Atlantic’s Biggest Offshore Wind Turbine to Rise Next Week in US

This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Producers: Mo Barrow, Michael Falero. Sound Design/Engineer: Raphael Amsili.

