Mastercard expenses rise 12% in wake of 2019 acquisition spree

Mastercard Inc.’s appetite for deals is getting costly.

The payments network has inked deals for half a dozen companies since the start of the year, a spree that included its largest takeover ever: A unit of Nets for US$3.19 billion. The string of acquisitions contributed to a 12-per-cent jump in third-quarter costs.

KEY INSIGHTS

• Expenses increased to US$1.81 billion, compared with the US$1.85 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, the Purchase, New York-based company said Tuesday in a statement.

• The acquisitions haven’t changed the company’s outlook for the year. Mastercard said it still expects expenses to climb by a percentage in the mid single digits, while revenue is likely to increase by a percentage at the “high end of low double digits.”

• Mastercard joined its rival Visa Inc. in setting aside more in client incentives to lure banks to issue their cards on its network. Such rebates rose 20 per cent to US$2.09 billion, topping the US$2.04 billion average estimate.

• Fees from cross-border transactions rose 13 per cent to US$1.52 billion, matching estimates. Investors have been keeping a closer eye on cross-border spending as the stronger U.S. dollar this year has crimped commerce into the U.S.

MARKET REACTION

• Mastercard shares rose 0.9 per cent to US$278.50 in early trading in New York at 8:06 a.m. The stock climbed 46 per cent this year through Monday, outpacing the 35-per-cent advance of the 68-company S&P 500 Information Technology Index.