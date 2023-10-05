(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. named Jeremy Fleming, the former head of the UK’s security and intelligence agency, as a senior adviser to help the global payments company safeguard proprietary information.

Fleming previously led the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters, following a career with the country’s domestic-focused intelligence service MI5, according to a statement Thursday. Fleming will help the company deal with risks associated with handling massive amounts of sensitive personal information every day.

“Over the past five years, we’ve invested $7 billion into cybersecurity capabilities, building on our efforts to help shape and evolve industry standards related to these foundational protections,” Ajay Bhalla, Mastercard’s president of cyber and intelligence, said in the statement.

