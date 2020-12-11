Dec 11, 2020
Mastercard Loses Supreme Court Case Over U.K. Class Action
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. faces the prospect of a 14-billion pound ($18.6 billion) U.K. lawsuit after losing another battle at the country’s highest court over a potential class action.
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a group behind a proposed British suit that would be the largest case of its kind. The group, representing some 46 million consumers, is pursuing a case against Mastercard over the swipe fees, which courts have declared unfair.
