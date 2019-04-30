1h ago
Mastercard sticks with forecast even as spending growth cools
Bloomberg News,
Mastercard Inc. (MA.N) is sticking by its outlook for 2019 even though spending growth on its cards slowed in the first quarter.
-Adjusted net revenue for the year will climb by a percentage in the “low teens” as expenses increase by a percentage in the “high end of high single digits,” the company said Tuesday, reaffirming previous guidance.
Key Insights
-While Mastercard has been investing in its cross-border payments capabilities, the firm has warned that a stronger U.S. dollar as well as a drop-off in cryptocurrency purchases would cause overseas spending on its network to moderate. Those warnings finally came to fruition: Cross-border payments climbed just 13 percent in the quarter, the smallest increase in at least two years of data provided by the network.
-Mastercard had to spend more to lure retailers and banks to use its products. The firm offered $1.74 billion in rebates and incentives, in line with the $1.73 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Market Reaction
-Mastercard shares climbed 0.9 percent at 8:14 a.m. in early New York trading. The shares have gained 31 per cent this year, compared with the 27 per cent advance of the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.