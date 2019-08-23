(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. formally notified Belgian and German data-protection regulators of a data breach that the company discovered at the start of this week, officials said on Friday.

The Belgian watchdog said in a statement the breach, which was first noticed on Aug. 19, “affected a large number of data subjects,” many of whom would be German. The company contacted both regulators in Hesse, Germany, and in Belgium, where the company has its European headquarters.

“We have received a lot of questions and complaints since the announcement of this incident, we want to reassure users: we have contacted Mastercard in order to get additional information, and are following this case closely together with the Hessian data protection authority and all the other possible concerned authorities,” David Stevens, chairman of the Belgian Data Protection Authority, said in the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephanie Bodoni in Luxembourg at sbodoni@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.