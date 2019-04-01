(Bloomberg) -- Jumia Technologies AG said Mastercard Inc. has agreed to become an investor ahead of the Africa-focused online retailer’s planned initial public offering in New York.

The U.S. credit-card giant joins shareholders such as French drinks maker Pernod Ricard SA, which bought a 5.1 percent stake for 75 million euros ($84 million) in December, and largest investors MTN Group Ltd. and Rocket Internet SE.

The Pernod deal valued Jumia at about 1.4 billion euros, making the Amazon.com Inc.-like firm a rare African unicorn -- a private company valued at more than $1 billion.

The move by Mastercard increases the chances of a successful share sale for loss-making Jumia, which has about 4 million customers across 14 African countries. Founded by French entrepreneurs Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, the group is tapping into rising internet availability in Africa as well as a lack of desirable items such as designer watches and sunglasses.

Mastercard also agreed to a new partnership to help Jumia grow its operations, Berlin-based Jumia said in an emailed statement on Monday. The U.S credit-card giant “has been rapidly expanding its presence and partnerships in Africa, bringing new technologies,” Elcin Yanik, a marketing executive at the Purchase, New York-based company, said in the same statement.

