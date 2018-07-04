(Bloomberg) -- A British appeals court ruled in favor of retailers including J Sainsbury Plc in a blow to credit card firms that now face billions of pounds in damages.

The fees set by the Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are anti-competitive, Judge Terence Etherton said today in London.

The ruling, which also involved Wal-Mart Stores Inc.’s Asda, and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, resolved wildly different decisions by judges in the lower courts. The case now goes back to the Competition Appeals Tribunal for further review.

At issue is the use of so-called interchange fees, levied by banks at rates set by the card companies each time a consumer’s plastic is swiped at a register. Mastercard faces at least 10 lawsuits filed by retailers in the U.K. totaling as much as $2 billion in claims, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Visa had been seeking to uphold a 2017 ruling by Judge Stephen Phillips, who said the transactions are legal. But the retailers were hoping the appeals court would side with a group of specialty antitrust judges who in 2016 ruled that Mastercard owed Sainsbury’s 69 million pounds ($91 million).

The case is Sainsbury’s v Visa Europe, U.K. Court of Appeal, Civil Division, Case No: A3/2017/3493.

