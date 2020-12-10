Mastercard Inc. said it won’t allow its cards to be used on Pornhub.com after the network’s review of the website uncovered unlawful content, and rival Visa Inc. is suspending acceptance of its cards on the site pending completion of its own investigation.

Both companies started looking into Pornhub after a New York Times column accused the website of distributing videos depicting child abuse and non-consensual violence. Pornhub has said any assertion that it allows material depicting child sexual abuse is untrue.

“Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site,” Mastercard said in a statement Thursday. “We instructed the financial institutions that connect the site to our network to terminate acceptance.”

Mastercard said it’s continuing to investigate potential illegal content on other websites. Pornography sites have long faced difficulty accepting electronic payments, and sex workers have claimed that banks shut their accounts after learning of their profession.

“At Visa, we are vigilant in our efforts to stamp out illegal activity on our network, and we encourage our financial institution partners to regularly review their merchants’ compliance of our standards on this and other platforms,” the company said in its statement.

The card networks’ moves are “exceptionally disappointing,” Pornhub said in a statement. The platform this week banned unverified users from uploading content to its site and removed the ability for users to download content except for paid downloads within the company’s so-called Model Program.

“This news is crushing for the hundreds of thousands of models who rely on our platform for their livelihoods,” Pornhub said.