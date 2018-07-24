(Bloomberg) -- The architect of the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival concert in the Bahamas was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding more than 100 investors out of $27.4 million. McFarland has pleaded guilty to related criminal charges and faces as many as 10 years in prison. The filing may indicate that William "Billy" McFarland is settling civil claims by the regulator.

