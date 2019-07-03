(Bloomberg) -- A militant who blew himself up overnight in the Tunisian capital while besieged by police was the mastermind behind twin suicide attacks that shook the North African nation last week, officials said.

The June 27 incidents in the heart of Tunis have cast a shadow over Tunisia’s efforts to revive its economy years after the 2011 uprising that ousted long-time autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. They come ahead of planned presidential and parliamentary elections this year, and at a time when the country is struggling to rebuild its vital tourism sector.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said Wednesday the incidents were linked to a group seeking to disrupt the country’s push for stability, and they’d been planning other operations, the state-run TAP news agency reported.

Tunisian President Hospitalized as Suicide Attacks Hit Capital

The militant who blew himself up was identified as Aymen Smiri by the head of the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division, Sofien Setit. He said by phone that Smiri was the “mastermind” of last week’s attacks.

TAP reported Wednesday that security forces had found about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of explosives buried in a mosque courtyard in the same area of Tunis where Smiri was caught.

Tunisia saw a spate of fatal militant attacks targeting tourists in 2015 that battered the industry and set back efforts to boost economic growth in a nation desperate for foreign investment. At the same time, bickering between political parties, along with grappling with the powerful labor unions, have stymied cost-cutting and other measures seen needed for a revival.

