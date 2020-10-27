(Bloomberg) -- The 2020 Masters Tournament was already going to look different after it was pushed to the fall because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now it will get another twist: “College GameDay.”

ESPN’s college-football special will broadcast live from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14, with a studio staged overlooking Ike’s Pond and the ninth green of the club’s Par 3 course.

“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting ‘College GameDay’ at Augusta National to introduce the Tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

The tournament -- held without spectators this year -- begins Nov. 12 with live coverage for the first two days airing on ESPN. “GameDay,” which previews college-football matchups, will run on that Saturday 9 a.m. to noon before CBS picks up the live weekend coverage. The Par 3 contest, traditionally played on Wednesday, has been canceled.

“While we will dearly miss our patrons at Augusta National this fall, we are excited to showcase what promises to be a truly memorable Masters in a variety of ways for viewers around the world,” Ridley said.

