(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter sales and raised its growth outlook for the year, buoyed by a surge in subscribers to its online dating app Tinder. The shares spiked 20% in extended trading.

Revenue jumped 18% from a year earlier to $498 million, Match said in a statement Tuesday, $9 million more than Wall Street forecasts. The gain was fueled by the addition of more than 500,000 new subscribers to Tinder, up 39% from a year earlier. The performance prompted Dallas-based Match to raise its full-year forecast for revenue growth to the “high teens” from a previous outlook for an increase in the the “mid teens.”

Match is owned by billionaire Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp. Since going public in 2015, Match has quadrupled its market capitalization, largely driven by explosive growth in Tinder, the dating app where people swipe right on photos of prospective dates to indicate romantic interest.

Tinder boosted its average subscriber base to 5.2 million in the second quarter, the second highest increase ever, driving direct revenue growth of 46%.

Match is also on an aggressive global expansion mission, acquiring dating apps in Japan and hiring local talent to help reinvent Tinder in places like South Korea, where the app’s “hook-up” culture is frowned upon. Match also said it invested in the Egypt-based dating app Harmonica, which will help it serve 33 predominantly Muslim countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Match runs dozens of other dating sites like OkCupid, Plenty of Fish and Match.com, but subscription growth in these products pales in comparison to Tinder as they work through a re-branding to modernize for mobile devices. “They are not advertising as heavily [in these apps] and we are not expecting to see any growth there,” Benjamin Black, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in an interview before the results were released. “Subscription growth is going to be all about Tinder again this quarter.”

Match also reported net income of $128 million, down 3.4% from a year earlier. Earnings per share of 43 cents beat estimates for 40 cents. Match said it expects revenue of $535 million to $545 million in the third quarter, topping analysts’ estimates, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $200 million to $205 million.

On the conference call scheduled for Wednesday morning, analysts and investors will be listening for any update relating to Tinder’s efforts to sidestep the Google Play app store. Tinder recently launched a new default payment process that skips Google Play and forces users to enter their credit card details straight into Tinder’s app, according to research by Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter. This new payment flow would allow Tinder to avoid paying a cut of revenue to Google for listing it on Play.

