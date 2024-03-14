(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc., the owner of dating apps Tinder and Hinge, has attracted a second activist investor after Elliott Investment Management built a position in the company, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Anson Funds Management LP has amassed a stake in Match and is pushing the company to refresh its board, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Anson has met with Match’s management team and board members, the people said. The investor also thinks Match could benefit heavily from embracing artificial intelligence, they said. The size of its stake couldn’t be learned.

Shares of Match have fallen more than 10% over the last 12 months. The company has a market value of about $8.8 billion.

A representative for Anson declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Match didn’t immediately provide comment.

Adopting AI

Earlier this year, Match Chief Executive Officer Bernard Kim said the company had engaged in a “collaborative dialogue” with Elliott after learning that the activist investor led by Paul Singer had built a stake.

Kim and other executives have talked about investing more in innovation to further integrate AI features across Match’s portfolio of dating apps, which also includes OkCupid and The League.

Match last year hired Mark Kantor, a former Zynga Inc. general manager, as vice president of innovation to lead a new team focused on generative AI and other emerging tech. Tinder has been testing an AI feature that helps pick the best photos from a user’s album to reduce friction in the profile creation process.

Match was previously owned by InterActiveCorp., founded by billionaire Barry Diller. Two former chief financial officers of IAC, Thomas McInerney and Glenn Schiffman, are still on the board of Match.

Anson is also agitating at cloud communications company Twilio Inc., pushing the company to pursue strategic alternatives. It also has positions in Globalstar Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

