(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. fell after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission accused the dating-site operator of tricking consumers into paying for subscriptions.

Match.com exploited messages from fraudulent accounts to induce non-subscribers to sign-up for subscriptions, the FTC said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the company.

“Online dating services obviously shouldn’t be using romance scammers as a way to fatten their bottom line,” said Andrew Smith, the head of the agency’s consumer protection bureau.

Match called the FTC’s claims “baseless” and said it blocks 96% of bots and fake accounts from its site.

“The FTC has misrepresented internal emails and relied on cherry-picked data to make outrageous claims and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against these claims in court,” the company said in a statement

Match, which also owns dating sites Tinder and OKCupid, fell as much as 8.6% on the news before recovering some of its losses. The stock was down 1.6% to $71.68 at 1:02 p.m. in New York.

Acccording to the FTC, when nonsubscribers with free accounts received likes, favorites, emails, and instant messages on Match.com, they also received emailed ads from Match encouraging them to subscribe to to view the identity of the sender and the content of the communication. Instead of a real user, it was often a scammer on the other end, the FTC said.

Match’s own analysis found that consumers purchased nearly 500,000 subscriptions within 24 hours of receiving ad related to a fraudulent communication from June 2016 to May 2018, the FTC said.

To contact the reporter on this story: David McLaughlin in Washington at dmclaughlin9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sara Forden at sforden@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.