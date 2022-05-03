(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shar Dubey is stepping down at the end of the month and the dating app company is appointing Zynga Inc. President Bernard Kim to succeed her.

The announcement comes as Match reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ estimates and announced a share buyback. Dubey will continue to serve as a director on the board and as an advisor, Match said in a statement.

Dubey spent 16 years in various roles at Match, though her tenure as CEO has been short. She took up the role in March 2020 when Mandy Ginsberg stepped down just months before Match was spun off from IAC/InterActive Corp. Match said Dubey’s decision was “entirely personal.”

“I feel privileged that I am able to step down from a day-to-day operating role and have the time and headspace to focus on what is hopefully the ‘give back’ chapter of my life,” Dubey said in a statement. “As a Director and an advisor, I will have the flexibility to stay close to aspects of the business I love – product and strategy. I leave the company in great hands.”

Kim will be charged with turning around the prospects at Match, whose shares are down more than 40% this year, outpacing the 12% decline in the S&P 500. Kim is joining Match after more than five years as president at mobile gaming publisher Zynga, the maker of FarmVille, where he helped the company expand into new markets such as blockchain and hyper-casual gaming, as well as into new devices like the Nintendo Switch and Snapchat.

As a result of some of the changes, Zynga’s market value quadrupled between the end of 2015 and the end of 2020, leading to its pending acquisition by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. for $11 billion, which was announced in January. Kim earlier worked for 10 years at Electronic Arts Inc. as a senior vice president of mobile publishing, Match said in the statement.

The Dallas-based company, which owns apps such as Tinder, Hinge and OKCupid, said the total number of payers on the site grew 13% to 16.3 million, in line with analysts’ estimates. The company reported revenue of $799 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $792.1 million. The company also announced the board has authorized a buyback of as many as 12.5 million outstanding shares.

Match and its competitor Bumble Inc. have struggled with the ups and downs of Covid-19 infections, especially in Central Europe and Asia, where many countries still have onerous restrictions in place. Dating apps have seen activity decrease as people stay away from public interactions and also increase when people sought out connections online. The pandemic forced dating apps to experiment with new ways for users to connect, such as video dates and audio prompts that substituted for in-person meetings. Early in 2021, Match acquired South Korean video technology company Hyperconnect, which the company is integrating in to its apps.

Match also experimented with an in-app virtual currency in a dozen countries, saying earlier in the year that it planned to roll the coins out globally by the third quarter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.