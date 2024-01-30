(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. reported the number of paying users on Tinder, its largest dating app, fell for the fifth consecutive quarter, after the company raised prices on some subscription plans.

Tinder customers who pay for subscriptions and features — a key metric closely watched by investors — fell 8% from a year earlier to just under 10 million, surpassing the 6.6% drop that analysts had expected.

Match, in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, cited the more expensive pricing plans it released last year for the decline in users. It also pointed to “daily new user softness” in giving a first-quarter revenue outlook of $850 million to $860 million. Analysts, on average, estimated $869.7 million.

In the fourth quarter, Match reported revenue of $866.2 million and profit of 81 cents a share. Both topped analysts’ average estimate. The company also announced a $1 billion share buyback plan.

Match has been under pressure to deliver on a turnaround even while the company has undergone multiple top executive changes in recent years. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that activist Elliott Investment Management had built a $1 billion stake in the company, with unspecified plans to push for improvements. The company did not address the activist investor in its shareholder letter.

“Although Match has been able to drive strong revenue per payer growth, management may have underestimated users’ sensitivity to price changes,” said Jamie Lumley, senior analyst at research firm Third Bridge. “After hiking prices, it will likely be harder for Match to drive more monetization of its existing payer base in the future.”

The shares were little changed after closing at $37.73 in New York. The stock has declined 28% in the past 12 months.

Addressing the losses in Tinder paying users, Match said it remains confident that the pricing changes it made have created a “more sustainable and healthier payer base going forward,” and that product initiatives will drive user growth in the second half of the year.

Match also said it’s committed to returning “at least half” of the company’s free cash flow in 2024, “and possibly meaningfully more,” according to its shareholder letter, which includes a free cash flow generation forecast of nearly $1.1 billion.

