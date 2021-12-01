(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. said it will pay $441 million to settle a lawsuit against it and IAC/InterActiveCorp. over the valuation of Tinder.

“The parties are pleased to announce that they have settled the valuation lawsuit presently on trial in New York Supreme Court and the related valuation arbitration,” according to a regulatory filing Wednesday.

The agreement ends a lawsuit that was brought by Tinder founder Sean Rad and others against IAC and Match. Rad started Tinder during a hackathon at IAC’s Hatch Labs incubator. The plaintiffs in the case say they were cheated by the companies, which valued Tinder at $3 billion in 2017, instead of the $13.2 billion they claim it was actually worth.

