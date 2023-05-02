(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc., which operates dating apps including Tinder and Hinge, said it will pull all its services from Russia, citing human rights concerns.

“We are committed to protecting human rights,” the company said in its annual impact report published Monday. “Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023.”

A swathe of big companies pulled out of Russia last year in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, and Match rival Bumble Inc. said in March last year it would discontinue operations there. A spokesperson for Dallas-based Match declined to comment further. The company reports first-quarter earnings after the market close Tuesday.

